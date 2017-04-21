South Africans could face a dark winter

Generic image.

Commenting at the African Utility Week conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Ngubane said that Eskom had no problems over the past two winters as Treasury funding had bought sufficient coal and that built up stocks were more than a million tons.

“Now we have a problem because Treasury has not yet signed our coal purchase agreements and we are in winter‚ and the winter is getting bitter, said Ngubane.



“People are using electricity like crazy… We need to have enough stock of coal in view of that.”



He credited the newly reinstated Eskom CEO Brian Molefe for the uninterrupted electricity supply‚ who on his second day back in the hot seat gave the event a skip due to other “urgent matters”.

