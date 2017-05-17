Generic image.

Identity kits usually contain the child’s weight‚ height‚ fingerprints‚ hair and eye colour‚ descriptions of scars and piercings‚ and a recent photograph.

NATIONAL NEWS - Profile your child‚ because having his or her eye and hair colour‚ weight‚ height‚ recent photograph and fingerprints on hand could prove crucial if a child goes missing.“Not all parents are aware of profiling their children. That is why we as an organisation recommend it‚ because then parents have all the information‚ should there be an emergency situation‚” Missing Children South Africa national case officer Bianca van Aswegen said.According to Missing Children South Africa‚ 181 children were reported missing from May last year to April 30 this year. Of those‚ 145 children were found.Van Aswegen said identity kits or profiles would ensure no time was wasted on getting all the child’s information in the event of a disappearance.