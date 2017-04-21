SANParks apparently never signed off on nightmare promotion

Not so "super" after all because many factual errors were made in the cards, app and sound cards for their Pick n Pay promotion.

NATIONAL NEWS - Consumers and wild-animal lovers are up in arms about the Super Animals promotion that Pick n Pay is running. SANParks is the beneficiary.

The second version was launched recently and was going full steam ahead when discerning consumers began to complain about incorrect facts. (The Green Book).

The retail chain has a contract with SANParks. This stipulates that the parks authority will receive R1 from each Super Animals album sold. The loose cards are placed in this album. The album costs R20.

The 108 cards must be collected before an album can be complete. Four cards can be obtained free after R150 has been spent. SANParks receives no proceeds from the cards.



Ms Alinda Lombard, a Pick n Pay customer, said it is worrisome that SANParks could have given its approval for these cards. ”This is ridiculous. It stresses me that someone from SANParks cannot distinguish between the facts around something like the appearance of a steenbok,” said Lombard.



Ms Tamra Veley, spokesman for Pick n Pay, confirmed to Lowvelder on Thursday that the final product was not signed off by SANParks before going to print.



“They did, however, see the details that would be used on the cards and signed that off, but not the final product,” said Veley. When asked if this was a breach of the contract, Veley was vague and said, “It may be that we have a contract about that or not.”