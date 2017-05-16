'EFF working hard to convince ANC MPs to vote against Zuma'

Julius Malema.

“We just want the court to say that it’s allowed and permissible. The Constitution encourages that we guarantee the vote of individuals through a secret ballot.”

NATIONAL NEWS - As the Constitutional Court deliberates on arguments presented in the United Democratic Movements bid to allow members of Parliament (MPs) to vote in secret in a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says they're working hard to convince more African National Congress MPs to vote in support of the motion.Judgment was reserved on Monday after hearing arguments from the applicant, the friends of the court and respondents.Parliament delayed setting a date on the motion of no confidence in Zuma, pending the outcome of the court bid.EFF leader Julius Malema says they are confident the court will rule in their favour.