Franziska Blöchliger
NATIONAL NEWS - A year after her death‚ the murder trial of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger is underway in the Western Cape High Court.
Howard Oliver stands accused of the teenager’s murder in the Tokai forest where she had gone for a run.
On Monday the state called 36-year-old Jared Van Wyk‚ who is involved in a neighbourhood watch that patrols the area‚ to the witness stand.
On the day of March 7‚ 2016‚ Van Wyk explained that he got home from work and received a message on the neighbourhood watch Whatsapp group about a teenage girl who had gone missing in the forest.
Van Wyk and his wife then joined the search for Blöchliger.
“As I walked into the gate her dad was standing at the gate with police officers. He was distraught and pleaded with us to find his daughter‚” he said.
Van Wyk and his wife walked in a northerly direction and they eventually went separate ways.
15:48 (GMT+2), Mon, 15 May 2017
