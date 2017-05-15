Franziska Blöchliger

Van Wyk and his wife walked in a northerly direction and they eventually went separate ways.

NATIONAL NEWS - A year after her death‚ the murder trial of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger is underway in the Western Cape High Court.Howard Oliver stands accused of the teenager’s murder in the Tokai forest where she had gone for a run.On Monday the state called 36-year-old Jared Van Wyk‚ who is involved in a neighbourhood watch that patrols the area‚ to the witness stand.On the day of March 7‚ 2016‚ Van Wyk explained that he got home from work and received a message on the neighbourhood watch Whatsapp group about a teenage girl who had gone missing in the forest.Van Wyk and his wife then joined the search for Blöchliger.“As I walked into the gate her dad was standing at the gate with police officers. He was distraught and pleaded with us to find his daughter‚” he said.