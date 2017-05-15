Generic image.

The Stats SA report‚ which delves into various areas of the population’s health is the first to be published since 2003. Statistician-general Pali Lehola said they hoped to conduct the study every five years going forward.

NATIONAL NEWS - In the midst of a slew of recent incidents involving intimate partner violence‚ a new Stats SA study indicates that one in five women report experiencing violence at the hands of a partner.The South African Demographic and Health Survey indicates that 21% of women over 18‚ reported experiencing violence by a partner.The survey indicates that 8% of women reported experiencing violence in the previous 12 month period. A further 6% reported experiencing sexual violence by a partner.Last week‚ the country was rocked by the news of the death of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena. Her boyfriend has been arrested in connection with the incident.In the wake of the news‚ social media was awash with women’s personal stories of abuse.The study found South Africa’s poorest women to be the most susceptible. Violence rates were lowest in marriages‚ and highest among women who were divorced or separated.