8,8 Million fall prey to cybercrime

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Globally-recognised author and speaker Jayson E. Street is no stranger to the hacking community, having graced the stages of some of the largest information security summits in the world, as well as being named TIME magazine's person of the year 2006.

He is in South Africa this month as one of the guest speakers at the highly acclaimed IT Web Security Summit 2017 after which, he will be joining the Eden Office of Cyber Security as a special guest on a visit to the Garden Route for the very first time.

Jayson is an expert in intrusion detection response, penetration testing and auditing as well as in the implementation and administration of major firewalls, vulnerability scanner and intrusion detection systems. Among his many accolades, he has created and conducted security awareness training for a major Internet bank and also assists corporations with the creation of information security policies and procedures.

He has worked with, spoken at and consulted with a broad variety of organisations from the FBI to the Cyber Crimes Alliance as well as universities. Mr Street is also the DEFCON group’s global coordinator and has been interviewed by Forbes and Scientific American about his research on the issues of cyber-warfare as it relates to China and their preparedness for an online war.

This year his keynote presentation at IT Web Security Summit entitled: “An attacker's view of your website and employees and how he/she uses them against you” is certain to reveal fresh perspective on security risks from the attacker’s point of view and having this insight being shared so close to home was an opportunity local info sec specialist, ethical hacking enthusiast and founder of the Eden Office of Cyber Security, Adrian Tempelhoff, was not keen to pass up.

Adrian explains, “Hearing that an industry thought-leader like Jayson would be in the country presented the perfect opportunity to create local awareness about cyber security. We’ve invited him to enjoy a few days’ retreat on the Garden Route after IT Web Summit where he can sample some of the best local tourist attractions, before we host an informal get-together to educate, as well as stimulate participation within the community around the topic of information security and cyber safety.”

The event has been shared across social media and is already attracting attention from local business owners and families, curious to know more.

