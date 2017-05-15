Murdered former actor praised for his bravery

Mandla Hlatshwayo

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo says: “He always helped where necessary. He then went to assist [the ladies] and the guy with him also assisted. Shots were fired.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Generations actor and Jozi FM DJ Mandla Hlatshwayo has been praised for his bravery and for always helping others.Hlatshwayo and his friend, popularly known as Chom-Chom, were shot dead in Pimville in Soweto on Sunday night.It's understood they had confronted four men who had robbed women of their cell phones when they were attacked.No arrests have yet been made.