DA goes to court over Brian Molefe's reinstatement

Brian Molefe.

Protesters planned to stop him from entering Eskom's Megawatt Park but arrived well after Molefe had reported for duty.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance says its lodging papers at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday to interdict Brian Molefe's reinstatement as Eskom's CEO.The Eskom board announced on Friday that Molefe was reinstated to his position as CEO following a dispute about his R30 million pension pay-out.Molefe resigned last year after the Public protector's state capture report revealed his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.Molefe has been at work for several hours already.