Dlamini: Grant system takeover to take Sassa at least 5 years

Generic image.

Dlamini says external experts are needed to help with the takeover plan because the agency doesn't have the expertise.

NATIONAL NEWS - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says it will take at least five years before the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be ready to completely take over the payment of grants.Dlamini is attending a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee meeting on Social Development.She’s also taken a swipe at the media, saying journalists created hype around the payment of social grants.She says her department should be given the benefit of the doubt.“The estimation that we have right now is at approximately R6 billion. South Africans need to look at the whole process as an investment.”