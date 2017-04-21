New stamps celebrate SA architecture

The Seed Library

NATIONAL NEWS - A set of stamps featuring five of South Africa's most extraordinary modern buildings will be released by the SA Post Office on 18 May.

Five examples of contemporary architecture were selected for a set of five gummed, standard-rate postage stamps and one First Day Cover.

The buildings that feature on the stamps are the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, the Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre in the Mapungubwe National Park (Northern Limpopo), the Freedom Park complex in Pretoria, the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature in Nelspruit, and the Seed (Supplementary Extended Education Device) Library at the MC Weiler Primary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The Consitutional Court building was one of the choices as it is the highest court in the country on constitutional issues and its decisions cannot be undone by any other court. It reflects an African aura from the foyer which is built like an indaba, a traditional African court. The Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre's design accomplishes a blend between the buildings and the landscape, mimicking the archaeological finds in the area. It received the international World Building of the Year award in 2009.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature is a world-class design that effectively reflects and embraces the culture of the people in the area and received a number of awards between 2004 and 2008, including the Sali Gold Award in 2005.

The imaginative Seed Library is made from shipping containers positioned perpendicular to each other. It received the 2014 Afrisam-Saia Award for Sustainable Architecture.

The stamps are valid postage for standard domestic letters and a set of five will cost R19,50. The First Day Cover - an envelope with the set of five stamps on it - will cost R22,50. They will be available at all major post office branches and can also be ordered from sa.stamps@postoffice.co.za

The Freedom Park complex in Pretoria includes S'khumbuto, which contains a 694-metre wall of commemoration listing the names of martyrs for freedom, an amphitheatre, a hall of heroes, and a sanctuary with an eternal flame.