Another lion darted with just an hour to go

NATIONAL NEWS - Two lions have been darted of the five Kruger lions who were on the loose close to the Swaziland border since yesterday.



Mr. Ike Phaahla of SANParks said to Lowvelder that the unfortunate aspect is that there is only an hour of light left for the chopper to fly to ge thold of the three other escapees.



He explained that it is thought that the five subadult males were driven out of their pride but no information as yet is available about the details.

This has been confirmed by Mr Louw Steyn of the MTPA. “Everything went well. We got hold of him right in the middle of the enclosure for the cattle and could ensure that he get a safe exit from the camp to the vehicle."