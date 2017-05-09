"DA entitled to review cabinet reshuffle"

Jacob Zuma.

The rule, established in 1965, was devised to regulate the procedure followed for cases of review. However, President Zuma has relied on the provision that it does not apply to an application to review an executive decision.

NATIONAL NEWS - High Court Judge Bashier Vally says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is entitled to review an executive decision made by President Jacob Zuma.Vally has given reasons for his ruling that Zuma must hand over all records explaining his Cabinet reshuffle.The president's controversial Cabinet reshuffle, in which he fired former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, saw the country’s credit rating being downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies.Vally has relied on the interpretation of rule 53 when it comes to reviewing an executive decision.