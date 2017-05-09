Cricket, rugby and netball pass transformation tests

Generic image.

However, Athletics South Africa's transformation score is less than 50% of their set targets according to the latest EPG report.

NATIONAL NEWS - According to the latest Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Report rugby, cricket & netball have improved scores on the latest EPG report and are now allowed to bid for international events.Last year, former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula revoked the rights of rugby, cricket, athletics and netball federations from bidding to host and stage international sporting events.Three codes have reached their targets, which the respective federations set for themselves. Newly appointed Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi says rugby, cricket & netball's previously revoked rights have been reinstated immediately.