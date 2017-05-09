Berning Ntlemeza

Ntlemeza was appointed head of the Hawks in September 2015‚ despite then police minister Nathi Nhleko being aware of judgments questioning his fitness to hold office.

NATIONAL NEWS - Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza had his case before the Pretoria High Court removed from the roll this morning.Ntlemeza’s legal team had wanted the court to prevent police minister Fikile Mbalula from stopping their client from returning to work.Last month‚ acting on an earlier high court ruling‚ Mbalula sacked Ntlemeza. Ntlemeza insists that only parliament can fire him and not the courts.Judge Bill Prinsloo this morning removed the case off the urgent court roll‚ citing the disorderly nature of both Ntlemeza and Mbalula’s legal papers‚ which were incorrectly paginated and not indexed properly.He indicated that Ntlemeza could re-enrol the matter at a later stage.