Mbalula condemns attacks in Coligny

Fikile Mbabula

NATIONAL NEWS - Police Minister Fikile Mbabula has said in a tweet that South African Police Service is monitoring the situation at Coligny and that he condemns the attack on the people and Media.

Earlier on Monday Eyewitness News reported that a third house had been torched in the North West town allegedly by community members who are angry over the granting of bail to two men accused of murder.



Anger erupted after two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy were granted bail of R5,000 each.



Pieter Doorewaad and Phillip Schutte allegedly assaulted Matlhomola Moshoeu last month and then threw him out of a moving bakkie.