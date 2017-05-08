3rd House set alight in Coligny

Generic image.

“We were just starting to eat and we saw people coming in from the back. They started throwing stones and things and we quickly evacuated the house. I ran to town to get the police; the police are very slow, honestly, they say we can’t get a fire truck because they are filling water in them.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A third house has been set alight in Coligny, allegedly by community members who are angry over the granting of bail to two men accused of murder.Anger erupted again on Monday after two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy were granted bail of R5,000 each.Pieter Doorewaad and Phillip Schutte allegedly assaulted Matlhomola Moshoeu last month and then threw him out of a moving bakkie.The homeowner says about 20 people gained access to his property from the back and set part of his house on fire.