High school coach allegedly accused of sexually assaulting over 20 learners

“Immediately after the footage was seen, it was brought to the attention of the governing body,” Greyling told the Sunday Times. “We called in parents of all learners who we believed might be affected.” It is reported that the night the footage was reviewed, the school immediately contacted the police. The police were able to view the footage before making their arrest.

NATIONAL NEWS - According to reports by the Sunday Times, a 22 year-old Waterpolo coach at Parktown Boys’ High is being accused of sexually assaulting over 20 learners after one incident was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras.The chairman of the school’s governing body, Nicholas Greyling, told the Sunday Times that the footage showed the suspect fondling a 15 year-old learner’s genitals for over 25 minutes. The school then contacted the learner’s mother and the suspect was arrested.The suspected coach, a former learner of Parktown Boys’ High, is facing charges of assault, sexual assault and sexual grooming of children.