Simple energy solution could improve lives of millions

NATIONAL NEWS - Imagine a world where, for less than $2 a day, almost every household could have access to light, clean water, heating and air conditioning, sanitation, cleaner cooking solutions, refrigeration, communication and connectivity, entertainment services and appliances.
Today 46% of people have no access to piped water, around 40% have no access to clean cooking energy, and over a quarter of the world’s population has no access to reliable electricity.
Even the most optimistic growth projections for grid connectivity in Africa currently lag behind population growth. As such, there will continue to be almost boundless demand for any solution that delivers 21st-century functionality without the need for heavy infrastructure.
13:43 (GMT+2), Fri, 05 May 2017
