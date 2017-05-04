Zuma ordered to hand over cabinet reshuffle documents to DA

Jacob Zuma.

Judge Bashier Vally has ordered Zuma to handover numerous records within five working days.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to hand over to the Democratic Alliance (DA) all records related to his recent decision to reshuffle his Cabinet.The party approached the high court in Pretoria to ask for the record of decision as well as the intelligence report Zuma reportedly relied on.Zuma told senior African National Congress (ANC) members prior to firing former minister Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas that he’d obtained a report which alleged the pair were conspiring against him.