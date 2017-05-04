'No security breach on night of Van Breda family attack'

Generic image.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway then asked Wyngaard whether he'd heard or seen anything unusual to which he responded no.

NATIONAL NEWS - A security officer has told the court he did not pick up anything unusual on the night Van Breda’s family were attacked.Edgar Wyngaard has taken the stand to testify in the trial which is underway in the Western Cape High Court.Wyngaard used to work for Thorburn security and was on duty as a shift manager on the night Martin and Theresa van Breda and their son Rudi were killed in their home at the De Zalze Golf Estate in January 2015.State witness Wyngaard told the court he had walked past the Van Breda home at least seven times on the night of the attack.