Van Breda trial: Court hears of gang operating in Stellenbosch

De Zalze Estate

While Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans had testified it would have been impossible for intruders to gain access, the defence has demonstrated that security breaches aren't impossible.

NATIONAL NEWS - The advocate defending triple murder accused Henri van Breda says criminals labelled as the Balaclava Gang had been targeting Stellenbosch homes at around the same time that his parents and brother were killed.The cross-examination of the first police officer to arrive on the crime scene continued in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch more than two years ago.In his plea explanation, van Breda claims that a balaclava-clad, axe-wielding intruder attacked his family.