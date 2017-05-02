Teacher dies while invigilating school exam

Generic image.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi rushed to the school earlier this morning. He expressed his condolences to the family and school.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Clapham Secondary School teacher collapsed and died while invigilating an exam at the Pretoria school this morning‚ said the Gauteng Education Department.The teacher was 60 years old.“According to preliminary reports‚ the educator collapsed and died while invigilating an exam but [this was] not witnessed by the learners‚” the department said in a statement.A team of psychologists has been sent to the school to provide trauma counselling to the staff and learners.