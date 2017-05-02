Translate to: 

Court decision on Gordhan axing expected this week

Court decision on Gordhan axing expected this week
Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - South Africans will know by the end of this week whether they are entitled to President Jacob Zuma’s full reasons for axing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The High Court in Pretoria will either on Thursday or Friday rule on the Democratic Alliance’s urgent application to force Zuma to provide reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet.

The matter was set for Tuesday but it was postponed to Thursday to afford the judge an opportunity to go through the heads of argument.

The party wants Zuma to provide a written record of decisions and reasons for the cabinet reshuffle. This is for its main legal bid for the decision to be set aside on the basis that it was invalid‚ irrational and unconstitutional.

The party believe Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle‚ especially the axing of Gordhan and Jonas‚ which led to the country’s junk status‚ was based on political considerations to put himself above the people of South Africa‚ which made it all the more important that he provide an explanation.

James Selfe‚ the party’s federal executive chairperson‚ said in a review application that one was entitled to the reasons before the decision maker when the decision was taken.
 
15:30 (GMT+2), Tue, 02 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 70%
Animal videos
George Herald 9%
News videos
George Herald 9%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Mature
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 55.
Majita
I'm a 29 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up