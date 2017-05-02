Pravin Gordhan.

James Selfe‚ the party’s federal executive chairperson‚ said in a review application that one was entitled to the reasons before the decision maker when the decision was taken.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africans will know by the end of this week whether they are entitled to President Jacob Zuma’s full reasons for axing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.The High Court in Pretoria will either on Thursday or Friday rule on the Democratic Alliance’s urgent application to force Zuma to provide reasons for his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet.The matter was set for Tuesday but it was postponed to Thursday to afford the judge an opportunity to go through the heads of argument.The party wants Zuma to provide a written record of decisions and reasons for the cabinet reshuffle. This is for its main legal bid for the decision to be set aside on the basis that it was invalid‚ irrational and unconstitutional.The party believe Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle‚ especially the axing of Gordhan and Jonas‚ which led to the country’s junk status‚ was based on political considerations to put himself above the people of South Africa‚ which made it all the more important that he provide an explanation.