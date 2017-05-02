Mmamoloko Kubayi

“Parliament has been deliberately misled. Heads must roll at the energy department‚” said Mackay‚ who has at times led a lonely crusade to uncover the truth.

NATIONAL NEWS - New Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has admitted that South Africa sold much of its strategic fuel stock last year‚ contradicting her predecessor‚ Tina Joemat-Pettersson.Kubayi told parliament’s portfolio committee on energy on Tuesday that the sale of the oil to a foreign enterprise at the rock-bottom price of $29 a barrel was indeed a sale and not a mere rotation of oil stock‚ as Joemat-Pettersson had always claimed‚ to general disbelief.Kubayi gave no indication of what level of strategic oil reserves remained‚ and committee chair Fikile Majola of the ANC would not allow any questions to her.Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Gordon Mackay immediately said that parliament had been misled and that those responsible must be fired.“This is an absolute travesty. It comes after months of denial by the deputy minister‚ who is still in her position‚ and the previous minister.