She appealed to the public with information ”which will ensure that the suspects in this case are arrested” to contact Sergeant Kleinbooi on 0823029938.

NATIONAL NEWS - Thirteen people were shot in Elsies River in Cape Town on Monday‚ police said.Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana issued a statement on Tuesday morning to confirm the incident‚ which claimed the lives of three people‚ aged 50‚ 37 and 17.Ten victims between the ages of 15 and 53 were injured and were taken to hospital‚ she said.“Provincial Detectives are combing a crime scene in Tiara Road‚ Leonsdale‚ Elsies River for clues‚” said Rwexana.