Shark attack in Plett

PLETTENBERG BAY NEWS - A 14-year-old boy from Port Elizabeth was attacked by shark in Plettenberg Bay this afternoon.

The incident took place at The Waves, a popular surfing spot at Keurbooms.

The NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew was activated and responded directly to the scene. An AMS/EMS Skymed rescue helicopter was placed on alert and Med-Life ambulance services also responded.

NSRI, in a statement to the media, have requested public caution for bathers, paddlers and surfers along the Southern Cape coastline where an increased number of sightings of sharks have been witnessed close in-shore.

Information courtesy of the NSRI | Sea Rescue Communications

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

On arrival on the scene, the boy was found on the beach with bite marks and lacerations to his right calf.He was treated by NSRI medics and by paramedics on the scene before being transported to hospital in a stable condition. He will be kept in hospital overnight as a normal precaution.The teenager was surfing at the time of the incident. He turned to catch a wave at the back-line when he saw a fin approaching. He then felt a bump before he was bitten. The boy then caught a wave to the beach where he was met by his father and bystanders who rendered assistance and raised the alarm.Shark researchers will investigate to determine the species and size of the shark.