Fuel increase in May

NATIONAL NEWS - Motorists will pay an extra 49c per litre for all grades of petrol next month, the Department of Energy has confirmed.Diesel will increase by between 30c and 32c per liter.Illuminating paraffin users will pay between 34c and 46c per litre while liquefied petroleum gas users will pay an extra 96c per kilogram.The department said that the reason for the increase was the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar.