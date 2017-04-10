Today is Workers' Day.

NATIONAL NEWS - Following the first democratic elections in South Africa in 1994, 1 May was inaugurated as an official national public holiday.Every year on this day, South Africa celebrates Workers' Day.This day celebrates the role played by trade unions, the Communist Party and other labour movements in the struggle against Apartheid.Happy Workers' Day to all!