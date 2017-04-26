SAA cancel 32 flights due to cabin crew strike

Generic image.

Meanwhile travellers affected by the South African Airways (SAA) cabin crew strike have been left confused, frustrated and angry while making alternative plans after several flights have been cancelled due to the demonstration.

NATIONAL NEWS - The strike by South African Airwways cabin crew has seen the airline cancel 32 flights so far.The airline confirmed that so far 28 domestic, three regional and one international flight have been cancelled.Employees affiliated to the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding a $170 (R2,222.80) a day meal allowance when travelling overseas.They currently receive $131 (R1,712.85) which they say has not been increased in the last six years.Talks between SAA management and the union reached a deadlock on Tuesday night.