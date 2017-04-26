Hearings on Nkandla spending to continue soon

A series of hearings are expected to take place with another official expected to appear on 1-2 June.

NATIONAL NEWS - The hearings into Department Public Works officials implicated in the Nkandla spending debacle are expected to resume soon.On Tuesday, one of the 12 accused employees had their proceedings postponed due to ill health.Sibusiso Chonco was the first to appear for his alleged illegal behaviour in the multi-million rand upgrades to President Jacob Zuma's private residence in KwaZulu-Natal.In 2014, the Public Protector found that Zuma and the Public Works Department had acted improperly during the process.