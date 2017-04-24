"Ntlemeza no longer head of the Hawks"

Berning Ntlemeza

He described Ntlemeza's attempt to enter the Hawks' headquarters as "unlawful" and says legal action will be taken against the former head.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated that Berning Ntlemeza is no longer the head of the Hawks as per the order of the High Court of Pretoria.Mbalula provided a briefing at the Hawks offices in Silverton where Ntlemeza reported for duty on Monday morning.The minister referred to the full bench ruling which found Ntlemeza’s appointment was unlawful and invalid and subsequently set it aside."By law, I am accordingly obliged to respect and uphold the contents of the court order of 12 April 2017 and to regard Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza's contract as invalid, notwithstanding his possible and supposedly pending petition to the SCA."