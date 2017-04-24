Nzimande questions lack of radical action agains Gupta family

Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande says the only reason why no action has been taken against state capture so far, is because of a lack of political will.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has questioned why more people are not taking radical action against the influential Gupta family.The family has been implicated in widespread state capture, an issue investigated by former Public Protestor Thuli Madonsela.Last October, Madonsela released her State of Capture report, recommending that President Jacob Zuma appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate.Zuma has since taken the report on review. At the weekend, deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said allegations of state capture can only be put to rest through an inquiry.