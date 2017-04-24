Henri van Breda pleads not guilty

Henri van Breda.

After the State prosecutor had read out the charges against Henri van Breda, he pleaded not guilty to all five.

NATIONAL NEWS - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.Van Breda's trial started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.He's accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.He also faces a charge of attempted murder for severely injuring his sister during the attack.A fifth charge of defeating the ends of justice was brought against him for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.