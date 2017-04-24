Van Breda murder trial set to get underway

Henri van Breda.

Secondly, Van Breda’s lawyers are strongly opposed to the trial being live streamed on Media24’s social media site.

NATIONAL NEWS - The trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda is expected to get underway in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.The 22-year-old Van Breda is accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their De Zalze home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.Along with the three murder charges, he also faces a charge of attempted murder for severely wounding his younger sister during the attack and another charge of defeating the ends of justice for reportedly tampering with the crime scene.Van Breda’s highly anticipated trial was meant to get underway a month ago but his defence team asked for a postponement based on two factors.The defence had requested high definition photos of the crime scene from the State but the court heard that the police had delayed the process of providing these.