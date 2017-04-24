Zuma: There are outside governments who want to control SA

Jacob Zuma.

“Because I know things, let me tell you, there are outside governments who want to control South Africa. In their discussions, they even say if you want to control South Africa, you need to control the ANC. If you want to control the ANC, you need to have a leader that you will control.”

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says there is a parallel government operating outside the current leadership which is trying to destroy the African National Congress (ANC) in order to govern South Africa.Zuma was speaking at a commemoration of the Musa Dladla Region freedom fighters in Empangeni at the weekend.The president says there is an external force that is trying to divide and conquer the movement and unity has never been more crucial.Zuma says the enemy is now using a different strategy in order to control South Africa.