Praying for South Africa

Angus Buchan.

NATIONAL NEWS - What is believed to be the biggest prayer gathering that South Africa has ever seen, is taking place outside Bloemfontein today.

The “It’s Time” prayer gathering by Evangelist Angus Buchan on the Wilde Als farm just outside Bloemfontein starts at 12:00 today.

More than a million South Africans and people from abroad are expected at the gathering where Buchan will pray, among others, for a solution to the unsafe situation in South Africa.

Men, women and children of all ages will pray together.