Businessman and son arrested for possession of perlemoen

Perlemoen. Generic image

NATIONAL NEWS - Port Elizabeth businessman Morne Blignault, his son, Morne Jnr and Japie Naumann were arrested early on Friday morning for the possession of perlemoen.Blignault, a former night club owner, and Naumann are due to stand trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court later this year on charges of racketeering in relation to the alleged perlemoen trade.Blignault was released on R250 000 bail in that matter, an amount he now stands to lose.The three men were arrested early on Friday morning in relation to perlemoen which was discovered in Kinkelbos.They will appear in court on Monday.