Easter road deaths increase

Generic image.

He said that the reasons for the fatalities were drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts, drinking and driving and overloading.

NATIONAL NEWS - The number of road fatalities over the Easter period this year increased, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said.Released the road crash statistics on Friday, he said that the fatalities had increased to 235 compared to 187 last year.Some of the deadliest crashes over the Easter weekend were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.The minister said that fatalities had increased in all provinces, apart from the Free State, which saw a 27% decline.The highest increases have been recorded in the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Western Cape and the North West.