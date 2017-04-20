Plan for anti-Zuma march on Freedom Day

Jacob Zuma.

Some of the parties involved include the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters, African Christian Democratic Party, Congress of the People and others.

The movement was formed this week and held a media briefing in Soweto on Thursday.

NATIONAL NEWS - Another mass protest is being planned for the removal of President Jacob Zuma, this time at Freedom Park on Freedom Day.A new organisation called “The Freedom Movement” says next Thursday’s demonstration will highlight the growing demands for Zuma’s exit.The organisation is made up of political parties, the religious fraternity, students, civil society and academia.