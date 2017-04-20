Western Cape dam levels drop again

Average water levels for Western Cape dams have dropped to 21.1%.

NATIONAL NEWS - Average water levels for Western Cape dams have dropped to 21.1%.Provincial leaders have commended water users within the city metro for bringing water usage down to below the 700 million litres per day mark.Following damage caused by thunderstorms in the Central Karoo recently, officials have urged residents to be careful when winter rains eventually come.Local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “We are worried, but we maintain that we will hit the winter months with some water left in the dams if everybody keeps on doing their part as they have so wonderfully today.”