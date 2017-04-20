Two horrific acts against children

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - Two horrifying acts of violence on children allegedly by older relatives has shocked rural communities in the Eastern Cape.
A 30-year-old murderer, out on parole, is due in court on charges of child slaughter and cannibalism near Port St Johns.
Kamvelihle Ngala, 4, was slaughtered like a sacrificial lamb, allegedly by an older relative.
In another case, a five-year-old boy was mutilated, allegedly by an uncle, at the KwaNdibela village near Mthatha, health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said yesterday.Source: The Herald.
07:37 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 April 2017
