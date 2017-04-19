'Ontlametse represented much more than her illness'

Ontlametse Phalatse

“The late Ontlametse did not represent the illness (progeria), she was much more than that. She had that inspiration that she gave to young and old people. She must not just be remembered for her disability.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Hebron in the North West on Wednesday to remember motivational speaker Ontlametse Phalatse who suffered from progeria.The 18-year-old died last week in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, after experiencing breathing problems.The Ontlametse Phalatse Trust’s Tebogo Mothoa says she'll be remembered for her courageous spirit and inspirational personality.