Building on fire in Braamfontein office park

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Braampark Office Park. Photo: Facebook

Sections of the roof have reportedly started collapsing.

NATIONAL NEWS - Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Braampark Office Park in downtown Johannesburg.It houses the SA National Blood Service, Nedbank and other companies.Ambulances were seen rushing down Jan Smuts Avenue to the scene.City of Joburg emergency management services spokesperson Synock Matobako said staff in both that building and adjacent properties have been evacuated.