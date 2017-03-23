Ontlametse Phalatse hailed as 'fearless hero'

Ontlametse Phalatse

Her family announced her death on Facebook. Up on seeing it, people took to social media platforms to share their memories of her and to pass their condolences to the family.

NATIONAL NEWS - Media personality and motivational speaker Ontlametse Phalatse’s death has been met with sadness on social media, with people hailing her as a hero.Phalatse died at the age of 18 on Wednesday.She was one of two South African girls living with the rare genetic disorder, progeria, and was told she would only live until her 14th birthday.