Metrorail to extend operating hours during bus strike

Metrorail has confirmed it will extend train operation hours from Wednesday to assist during the bus strike.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “We will be extending train operating hours and would also have to terminatesome train sooner at key stations just to return and pick up more passengers. We might also have to do schedule adjustment during the course of the day depending on the volume.”

Thousands of bus drivers affiliated to various trade unions will down tools on Wednesday in support of their demand of a 12% across-the-board increase.Golden Arrow bus services, as well as the City of Cape Town's MyCiTi will be suspended just after midnight as most of the drivers will be taking part in the strike. The city has asked Metrorail to assist.