Swellendam top eco-friendly destination

Swellendam won the LTG award for South Africa - Eco Destinations. Photo: courtesy of Swellendam Tourism.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Luxury Travel Guide publication selected Swellendam as the Eco-Friendly Destination of the Year-South Africa in the Africa and Middle East Awards 2017 category.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, congratulated the destination. "This is an excellent achievement for Swellendam and for tourism in the Western Cape.

Tourism is one of our fastest-growing sectors, and has the potential to add up to an additional 100 000 jobs to our economy, if we put dedicated energy into it. Awards like this garner international promotion for our destination. I would like to commend Swellendam Tourism and the municipality for the work they are doing in growing tourism," said Winde.

All winners of the awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by the in-house professionals.

This ensures only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades and gain a place in the awards winners' guide, which will be distributed to over 500 000 professional and affluent people worldwide.

