Translate to: 

Swellendam top eco-friendly destination

Swellendam top eco-friendly destination
Swellendam won the LTG award for South Africa - Eco Destinations. Photo: courtesy of Swellendam Tourism.
NATIONAL NEWS - The Luxury Travel Guide publication selected Swellendam as the Eco-Friendly Destination of the Year-South Africa in the Africa and Middle East Awards 2017 category.
 
Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, congratulated the destination. "This is an excellent achievement for Swellendam and for tourism in the Western Cape.
 
Tourism is one of our fastest-growing sectors, and has the potential to add up to an additional 100 000 jobs to our economy, if we put dedicated energy into it. Awards like this garner international promotion for our destination. I would like to commend Swellendam Tourism and the municipality for the work they are doing in growing tourism," said Winde.
 
All winners of the awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by the in-house professionals.
 
This ensures only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades and gain a place in the awards winners' guide, which will be distributed to over 500 000 professional and affluent people worldwide.
 
'We bring you the latest Swellendam, Hessequa news' 
12:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Toppie007
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
Marmalade69
I'm a 70 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 65 and 71.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up