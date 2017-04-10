Guptas: We're legally allowed to have a military armoured vehicle at home

The compound belonging to the Gupta family in Saxonwold.

The family’s attorney Gert van der Merwe says the vehicle is manufactured by a company owned by the Guptas which he says, according to the law, allows them to be in possession of it.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Gupta family says it’s allowed, under law, to have a military armoured vehicle at their Saxonwold compound.Questions were raised on whether it is legal for private people to use or own such a vehicle.It was seen at the compound on Friday when citizens gathered to protest against state capture.