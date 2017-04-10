Jacob Zuma.

The SACP as well as ANC members among others present at the Thomas Nkobi cemetery in Boksburg‚ welcomed Zuma chanting “Zuma-Zuma” as he was introduced.

NATIONAL NEWS - Slain struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s widow‚ Limpho‚ has denounced reports that she is against President Jacob Zuma.Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of her husband’s assassination‚ Limpho said she had she attended a prayer session for the country and was accused of being part of a faction against Zuma.“Comrades I am a member of the ANC and there is only one ANC‚” said Limpho.She took a swipe at the media‚ quoting Malcolm X as having said media were known for misconstruing facts.She also praised Zuma‚ saying he was a pillar of strength to her when her eldest daughter was addicted to cocaine.Zuma‚ who led the wreath-laying ceremony‚ announced that Hani’s gravesite‚ in Boksburg on Johannesburg’s East Rand‚ had been declared a national heritage site.