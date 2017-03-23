South Africa remembers Chris Hani

Chris Hani.

South Africans have taken to their social media to celebrate his legacy and pay tributes to the late struggle stalwart.

NATIONAL NEWS - On 10 April 1993 South Africans were shook by news of the assassination of Chris Hani outside his home in Dawn Park, Boksburg. A fierce opponent of the apartheid system, Hani was shot in the head and back by a Polish far-right anti-communist immigrant named Janusz Walus.Walus fled the scene, but was arrested soon after Hani’s neighbour called the police. Police uncovered that senior South African Conservative Party M.P. and Shadow Minister for Economic Affairs at the time, Clive Derby-Lewis, had lent Walus his pistol. He was also arrested for complicity in Hani’s murder.At the time of his death, Hani was the most popular ANC leader next to Nelson Mandela and held a lot of influence and favour as the future leader of the party.A number of commemorative events are taking place around the country to celebrate his life. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg. Newly-appointed finance minister Malusi Gigaba will also be giving a memorial lecture at the Boksburg Civic Centre this evening.